AOC says she will support Biden if he wins Democratic nomination

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Thursday she will support Joe Biden if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"I've said throughout this entire process that what is so important that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is. I think it's a two-way street. I've been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie's the nominee, they won't support him and the other way around."

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most popular figures on the progressive left, is a key surrogate for Bernie Sanders — and her star power on the trail has triggered speculation that she might seek a presidential bid of her own in 2024.