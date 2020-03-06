31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC says she will support Biden if he wins Democratic nomination

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Thursday she will support Joe Biden if he wins the Democratic presidential nomination during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"I've said throughout this entire process that what is so important that we ultimately unite behind who that Democratic nominee is. I think it's a two-way street. I've been concerned by some folks that say if Bernie's the nominee, they won't support him and the other way around."

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez, one of the most popular figures on the progressive left, is a key surrogate for Bernie Sanders — and her star power on the trail has triggered speculation that she might seek a presidential bid of her own in 2024.

Orion Rummler

AOC concedes Sanders may have to compromise on Medicare for All

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders rally in Durham, New Hampshire on Feb. 10. Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) conceded Thursday that Sen. Bernie Sanders' signature Medicare for All proposal would face congressional roadblocks if he was elected president, telling HuffPost: “A president can’t wave a magic wand and pass any legislation they want."

Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez is a vocal proponent of Medicare for All and one of Sanders' highest-profile surrogates. She told HuffPost: "The worst-case scenario? We compromise deeply and we end up getting a public option. Is that a nightmare? I don’t think so."

Fadel Allassan

AOC's PAC endorses slate of progressive female congressional candidates

Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The political action committee led by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) endorsed Friday a slate of female 2020 congressional candidates, including a number of women of color, in races across the country.

Why it matters: The endorsements, first reported by the New York Times, highlight that Ocasio-Cortez plans to use her fundraising ability and public profile to support candidates that back her progressive aims — and, in the case of the Texas Senate race, directly challenge the party establishment's preferred candidates.

Jacob Knutson

Former CNBC anchor to challenge AOC in Democratic primary

Michelle Caruso-Cabrera (left). Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images. AOC (right). Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera has filed to challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic primary for New York's 14th congressional district.

Why it matters: The race pits Caruso-Cabrera, a proponent of free markets and limited government, against Ocasio-Cortez, a democratic socialist and one of the most popular progressive politicians in the country.

