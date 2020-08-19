AOC defines "mass people's movement" in 60 second DNC nomination speech

In her nominating speech for Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lauded the progressive movement, which she said strives "to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia."

The big picture: AOC ticked through several of the crises facing the country right now and really laid bare what progressives are fighting for.

"The mass people's movement," she said, will "propose, build, and reimagine systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past."

Why it matters: Though she only had 60 seconds to address the convention, she packed a lot in her remarks that other speakers didn't say as explicitly.

What they're doing: "A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of longterm stability for the many," she said.