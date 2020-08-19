2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

AOC defines "mass people's movement" in 60 second DNC nomination speech

In her nominating speech for Sen. Bernie Sanders at the Democratic National Convention, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lauded the progressive movement, which she said strives "to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia."

The big picture: AOC ticked through several of the crises facing the country right now and really laid bare what progressives are fighting for.

  • "The mass people's movement," she said, will "propose, build, and reimagine systems of immigration and foreign policy that turn away from the violence and xenophobia of our past."

Why it matters: Though she only had 60 seconds to address the convention, she packed a lot in her remarks that other speakers didn't say as explicitly.

What they're doing: "A movement that realizes the unsustainable brutality of an economy that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of longterm stability for the many," she said.

  • Sanders "organized a historic grassroots campaign to reclaim our Democracy in a time when millions of people in the United States are looking for deep systemic solutions to our crises," AOC added.

Go deeper

Hans NicholsRashaan Ayesh
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie: I'll even work with conservatives to stop Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday night he will "work with progressives, moderates, and yes, with conservatives, to preserve this nation" while appealing to voters during the Democratic National Convention.

The big picture: Sanders may be the best positioned to turn out progressives and young voters who see Biden as too much a part of the establishment or the old guard.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsAlexi McCammond
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

The conventions' quantum leap

Jessica Jennings, director of media logistics, shows off the convention's control room at the Wisconsin Center. Photos: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via Reuters

The pandemic is forcing both parties to do what they should have attempted years ago: Blow up the crusty, old formula for political conventions.

Driving the news. We'll see how it plays starting tonight, when the Democratic Party kicks off the start of a highly condensed, mostly virtual, four-day show choreographed for the social-mobile era.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

👉 Go deeper: Axios full 2020 convention coverage

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow