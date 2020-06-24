AOC defeats primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a longtime CNBC journalist, to retain win the New York Democratic primary Tuesday night, AP reports.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: Her win in New York's 14th congressional district is an important signal about the progressive freshman lawmaker's lasting power, her fundraising strength and potential to drive a larger movement.

What she's saying: "When I won in 2018, many dismissed our victory as a “fluke.”Our win was treated as an aberration, or bc my opponent 'didn’t try,'" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.