AOC defeats primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in the Bronx borough of New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a longtime CNBC journalist, to retain win the New York Democratic primary Tuesday night, AP reports.
Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: Her win in New York's 14th congressional district is an important signal about the progressive freshman lawmaker's lasting power, her fundraising strength and potential to drive a larger movement.
What she's saying: "When I won in 2018, many dismissed our victory as a “fluke.”Our win was treated as an aberration, or bc my opponent 'didn’t try,'" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.
- "So from the start, tonight’s race was important to me. Tonight we are proving that the people’s movement in NY isn’t an accident. It‘s a mandate."