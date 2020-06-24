25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC defeats primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaigns in the Bronx borough of New York City on Tuesday. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) defeated Democratic challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a longtime CNBC journalist, to retain win the New York Democratic primary Tuesday night, AP reports.

Our thought bubble, per Axios' Margaret Talev: Her win in New York's 14th congressional district is an important signal about the progressive freshman lawmaker's lasting power, her fundraising strength and potential to drive a larger movement.

What she's saying: "When I won in 2018, many dismissed our victory as a “fluke.”Our win was treated as an aberration, or bc my opponent 'didn’t try,'" Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

  • "So from the start, tonight’s race was important to me. Tonight we are proving that the people’s movement in NY isn’t an accident. It‘s a mandate."

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
Jun 21, 2020 - Politics & Policy

AOC pours $400,000 into campaign advertising ahead of primary

Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has spent nearly $400,000 on ads in the week before her primary this Tuesday, according to Advertising Analytics data.

Why it matters: Some view this as a sign of AOC being nervous as her opponent, former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, continues to pump resources into her campaign.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Voters head to the polls for key primaries in Kentucky and New York

Brooklyn Museum polling site, June 23, New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Primary elections initially delayed by the coronavirus are taking place on Tuesday in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York.

The big picture: Establishment-backed candidates have been pitted against progressive challengers in several of the Democratic congressional primaries being held Tuesday — including one race that could see the powerful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee unseated after 16 terms in Congress.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 9,239,794 — Total deaths: 476,945 — Total recoveries — 4,613,425Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 2,346,937 — Total deaths: 121,224 — Total recoveries: 647,548 — Total tested: 28,065,065Map.
  3. Business: Smaller cities face an uphill battle to attract remote workers — How the pandemic will dramatically reshape the job market.
  4. States: Texas governor urges people to stay home after record spike in coronavirus cases.
  5. Primaries: Elections initially delayed in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Kentucky and New York due to the pandemic to take place today.
  6. World: EU prepares to ban American travelers as borders reopen on July 1.
  7. Public health: Fauci says Trump has never told task force to slow down testing.
  8. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: People in red states are feeling the risk.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow