AOC among the House Democrats boycotting Trump's State of the Union

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Al Green (D-Texas), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) announced Tuesday that they are boycotting President Trump's State of the Union address.
Why it matters: The decision to boycott the address after attending last year reflects the cognitive dissonance felt by some Democrats about granting Trump a state ceremony after having accused him of being a threat to the Constitution and national security.
What they're saying... Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet: "After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution."
- Pressley also tweeted: "The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight's sham [State of the Union]."
- Green tweeted: "Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president - who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided. I will NOT attend #SOTU2020."
- Waters tweeted: "To think that I would attend the #SOTU📷 to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president. I will certainly NOT be there!"
The big picture: Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) will also skip the State of the Union for the third year in a row.
The other side: Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman member of "The Squad" along with Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley, tweeted that she will attend the State of the Union "on behalf of all of those targeted by this President to say, ‘We are greater than hate.’"
- "My presence tonight is resistance," she added.
Between the lines: Trump's address will come one night before the Senate votes to acquit him of impeachment charges.
