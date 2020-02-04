AOC among the House Democrats boycotting Trump's State of the Union

What they're saying... Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a tweet: "After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution."

Pressley also tweeted: "The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight's sham [State of the Union]."

Green tweeted: "Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president - who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided. I will NOT attend #SOTU2020."

Waters tweeted: "To think that I would attend the #SOTU📷 to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president. I will certainly NOT be there!"

The big picture: Reps. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.) and Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) will also skip the State of the Union for the third year in a row.

The other side: Rep. Ilhan Omar, a freshman member of "The Squad" along with Ocasio-Cortez and Pressley, tweeted that she will attend the State of the Union "on behalf of all of those targeted by this President to say, ‘We are greater than hate.’"

"My presence tonight is resistance," she added.

Between the lines: Trump's address will come one night before the Senate votes to acquit him of impeachment charges.

Go deeper: What to expect from Trump's State of the Union address