AOC wins re-election in NY-14

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) has won re-election in New York's 14th Congressional District, AP projects.

Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez in just one term has become the face of the progressive Democratic movement. She's often pushed issues in the Democratic-led House to the left, including co-sponsoring the Green New Deal.

But she's faced criticism for sparking division within her own party, and she's become a talking point for conservatives on the alleged rise of socialism among Democrats.

Between the lines: Ocasio-Cortez's district is nestled in the heavily blue Bronx, meaning she did not face a tough re-election bid. But her race still prompted massive spending.