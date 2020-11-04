AOC wins re-election in NY-14

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Photo: Brittany Greeson/Getty Images
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) has won re-election in New York's 14th Congressional District, AP projects.
Why it matters: Ocasio-Cortez in just one term has become the face of the progressive Democratic movement. She's often pushed issues in the Democratic-led House to the left, including co-sponsoring the Green New Deal.
- But she's faced criticism for sparking division within her own party, and she's become a talking point for conservatives on the alleged rise of socialism among Democrats.
Between the lines: Ocasio-Cortez's district is nestled in the heavily blue Bronx, meaning she did not face a tough re-election bid. But her race still prompted massive spending.
- Her 2020 congressional bid was the second-most expensive in the nation, with Ocasio-Cortez raising $17.3 million and her GOP challenger John Cummings raising $9.6 million.