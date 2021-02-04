Sign up for our daily briefing

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tutors Dems on mastering social media

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during a House Financial Services Committee hearing. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who captivated millions this week with an Instagram Live monologue about her Capitol siege experience, shared her social media savvy Wednesday during a master class with her fellow Democrats.

Why it matters: One of the party's best digital practitioners is trying to help the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in particular, become stronger, more sophisticated and prolific so it can better shape policy in the 117th Congress.

  • Progressives are feeling emboldened, and admit that the Democrats' control of the House, Senate and White House gives them fresh bandwidth to blast out their message.
  • Ocasio-Cortez specifically urged focusing individually on key elements of the COVID relief bill, because “it’s too much to message in one week.”

Driving the news: The New Yorker spoke virtually during a Zoom call with more than 140 people, including CPC members and staff. She said President Biden's inauguration was a turning point for the type of messaging Americans want to see from Democrats.

  • "We are now in the era of receipts. People now want to see the actual clips of legislation. They want to hear less about our stances."
  • Axios was able to independently monitor and take notes on the meeting.

Inside the virtual room: Ocasio-Cortez acted as a creative director, of sorts, for Democratic colleagues who, by and large, are unfamiliar with how to project authenticity on social media.

  • She pitched a video series that Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) could launch to better share her personality with constituents, and talked about how the streaming platform Twitch can be used to mimic a more engaging town hall.
  • “We’re just mere mortals and we rely on our staff to do all this,” Frankel told her.
  • Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) asked what type of content Ocasio-Cortez decides to put out on her official congressional Twitter account versus her personal Twitter account.

The big picture: Democrats aren’t just trying to figure out their best message as a party; they’re desperate for strong messengers who can reach more voters by meeting them where they are — online.

  • The Zoom meeting signals a shift within the party.
  • Progressives who are natives on social media have been criticized by colleagues with the familiar refrain that “Twitter isn’t real life.”
  • Now, they’re in the driver’s seat, teaching their colleagues how to lean into their personalities to push progressive policies like the Green New Deal.

What they’re saying: Rapid response is Democrats’ biggest opportunity to improve and compete with Republicans, AOC said.

  • Republicans “want to bully you out of using your strongest resource. That’s what they do with our party and that’s what they do with our policy as well," Ocasio-Cortez added. "They try to get us to back down before the fight.”

Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

AOC reveals she's a sexual assault survivor while discussing Capitol riots

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images/Pool

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said during an Instagram live Monday night that she's "a survivor of sexual assault" and likened Republicans who said the country should "move on" from the U.S. Capitol insurrection to "abusers."

Details: "The reason I'm getting emotional in this moment is because the folks who tell us to move on, that it's not a big deal, that we should forget what's happened, or even telling us to apologize, these are the same tactics of abusers," said a tearful Ocasio-Cortez.

Alexi McCammond
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives relish Biden's tweet in support of minimum wage policy

Rep. Pramila Jayapal. Photo: Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Wednesday that when she feared a $15 minimum wage was about to be cut from President Biden's COVID relief package, she and her staff urged the White House to have progressives’ backs. Biden tweeted within the hour.

Why it matters: Former President Trump was famous for his use of Twitter, particularly to advance his own causes and beliefs, but now Democrats are enjoying a new bully pulpit to blast their narratives and policies to the masses.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Feb 2, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Biden tells Senate Democrats that GOP coronavirus plan is "too small"

President Biden in the Oval Office. Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden told Senate Democrats at a virtual lunch on Tuesday that Republicans' current $618 billion coronavirus relief proposal is "too small," but he wants to continue working toward a compromise and is willing to bend on the final price, a source on the call tells Axios.

Why it matters: Biden made clear he is not giving up on finding a bipartisan path to passing stimulus legislation, despite many Democrats urging him to use the budget reconciliation process to bypass the GOP. He also said that the White House has red lines that they're unwilling to budge on, including the salary minimums for receiving stimulus checks.

