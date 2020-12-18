Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Why AOC lost secret ballot for a seat on powerful House committee

Mike Allen, author of AM

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez walks to the House floor on Dec. 4. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In Congress, the most brutal battles are internal. House Democratic colleagues of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sent her a chilly message yesterday when she lost 46-13 to a fellow New Yorker, Rep. Kathleen Rice, in a secret ballot for a seat on the powerful Energy and Commerce Committee.

Driving the news: I'm told Ocasio-Cortez lost the vote by the House Democratic Steering Committee because she didn't personally ask for enough votes, and because some members fear she'll support a primary against them from the left.

Rice worked the committee, tightly controlled by Speaker Pelosi, and was showered with seconding speeches.

  • One member told me Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "doesn't have enough relationships. She needs to learn from this."
  • Conscious of AOC's power with progressives and online, the member said: "The vote would have been very different if it wasn't secret."

An aide to Ocasio-Cortez didn't immediately answer a request for comment.

Go deeper

Hans NicholsAlexi McCammondJonathan Swan
17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden picks Rep. Deb Haaland to lead Interior Department in historic first

Congresswoman Deb Haaland of New Mexico has been tapped to lead the Interior Department. Photo: BONNIE CASH/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden will name Rep. Deb Haaland (D-N.M.) as Interior secretary, according to a source with direct knowledge of the decision, a history-making move that also will test Biden's resolve on energy policy.

Why it matters: Haaland, 60, would be the first Native American to serve as a Cabinet secretary, leading the department that oversees the federal government's relationship with 567 federally recognized tribes and 1.9 million American Indians and Alaska Natives.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
3 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unemployment surges as pandemic programs near expiration

Data: U.S. Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A little more than a week before the programs expire on Dec. 26, claims for pandemic-specific unemployment benefits are spiking with nearly 1 million new people receiving unemployment assistance via the temporary programs, the latest data from the Labor Department show.

What's happening: As of Nov. 28, there were 14 million people receiving unemployment benefits through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) programs, an increase of 958,000 from the previous week.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
41 mins ago - Health

Governors complain of COVID-19 vaccine cutback

Screenshot: "The Rachel Maddow Show" on MSNBC

Hospitals around the country have been thrown into confusion after the administration informed state after state that they'll be getting 25%-40% fewer COVID vaccine doses next week than they'd been expecting.

Why it matters: The snafu reveals communication gaps between the Trump administration and Pfizer, and between the administration and the states.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow