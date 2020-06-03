31 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC slams NYPD over reports of police kettling in protesters on Manhattan Bridge

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at an April press conference in Queensin New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the New York Police Department via Twitter late Tuesday over reports that police were kettling in protesters on Manhattan Bridge.

Details: The protesters were marching peacefully from Brooklyn to Manhattan when police stopped them about 8 p.m., per Pix 11. After initially saying she was headed to the bridge, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "We are getting confirmation that the Brooklyn side of the bridge is now opening up. You can get off there."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.

Orion Rummler
Updated Jun 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: Unrest continues for 6th night across U.S.

A protest near the White House on Sunday night. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Most external lights at the White House were turned off late Sunday as the D.C. National Guard was deployed and authorities fired tear gas at hundreds of protesters nearby, per the New York Times.

What's happening: It's one of several tense, late-night standoffs between law enforcement and demonstrators in the United States over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people.

Axios
Updated May 31, 2020 - Politics & Policy

George Floyd protests: What you need to know

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Clashes erupted between law enforcement and protesters in several major U.S. cities Saturday night as demonstrations over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black men spread across the country.

The big picture: Floyd's death in Minneapolis police custody is the latest reminder of the disparities between black and white communities in the U.S. and comes as African Americans grapple with higher death rates from the coronavirus and higher unemployment from trying to stem its spread.

Rebecca FalconerOrion Rummler
Updated 23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests continue past curfews

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued Tuesday across the U.S. for the eighth consecutive day — prompting a federal response from the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: Protesters were still out en masse even as curfews set in Washington, D.C., and New York City. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) slammed the New York Police Department late Tuesday following reports of police kettling in protesters on Manhattan Bridge.

