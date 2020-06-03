AOC slams NYPD over reports of police kettling in protesters on Manhattan Bridge

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) criticized the New York Police Department via Twitter late Tuesday over reports that police were kettling in protesters on Manhattan Bridge.

Details: The protesters were marching peacefully from Brooklyn to Manhattan when police stopped them about 8 p.m., per Pix 11. After initially saying she was headed to the bridge, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, "We are getting confirmation that the Brooklyn side of the bridge is now opening up. You can get off there."

Editor's note: This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.