Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded Wednesday to Fox News host Tucker Carlson describing her district as "filled with garbage" by accusing the network of broadcasting "unmitigated racism" and calling him a "white supremacist sympathizer."

Driving the news: Carlson's show, "'Tucker Carlson Tonight," aired a segment Tuesday on garbage in the progressive Democrat's district in the borough of Queens, New York City. "How can we take seriously anything she says about the environment when this is her congressional district? She should be ashamed of this," he said.