AOC to speak at Dem convention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will speak at the Democratic convention next week ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders' appearance on the Tuesday night, CNN first reported and Axios has confirmed

Why it matters: Her involvement is a strategic decision to energize young progressives without tying former Vice President Joe Biden too closely or directly with her agenda.

She's among several Latinx voices who are scheduled to participate in the convention in various ways.

The big picture: President Trump's re-election campaign is trying to brand Democrats as a party of leftist radicals, creating a challenge for Biden as he seeks to generate maximum turnout without adopting what could be characterized as a far-left agenda.