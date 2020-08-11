AOC to speak at Dem convention

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez during an April a press conference in Queens, New York City. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images)
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will speak at the Democratic convention next week ahead of Sen. Bernie Sanders' appearance on the Tuesday night, CNN first reported and Axios has confirmed
Why it matters: Her involvement is a strategic decision to energize young progressives without tying former Vice President Joe Biden too closely or directly with her agenda.
- She's among several Latinx voices who are scheduled to participate in the convention in various ways.
The big picture: President Trump's re-election campaign is trying to brand Democrats as a party of leftist radicals, creating a challenge for Biden as he seeks to generate maximum turnout without adopting what could be characterized as a far-left agenda.