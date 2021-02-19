Sign up for our daily briefing

AOC calls for "full investigation" into Cuomo's handling of nursing homes

Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) released a statement on Friday calling for a "full investigation" into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Why it matters: Cuomo's handling of nursing home deaths has been under scrutiny for months, but the backlash has become increasingly bipartisan after audio leaked of a top Cuomo aide saying a Democratic request for nursing homes data was rejected because the administration feared it could "be used against us" by federal investigators.

The big picture: The results of an investigation released last month by New York Attorney General Letitia James, also a Democrat, found that the Cuomo administration undercounted deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%.

  • Cuomo has dismissed any assertion of wrongdoing. New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim (D) claimed this week that Cuomo threatened to "destroy" him over comments he made about the widening scandal.
  • The FBI and U.S. attorney's office in Brooklyn are reportedly investigating the administration's handling of nursing homes.

What they're saying: "I support our state’s return to co-equal governance and stand with our local officials calling for a full investigation of the Cuomo administration’s handling of nursing homes during COVID-19," Ocasio-Cortez, a progressive who has clashed with the moderate Cuomo in the past, said in a statement.

  • "Thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers lost their lives in nursing homes throughout the pandemic."
  • "Their loved ones and the public deserve answers and transparency from their election leadership, and the Secretary to the Governor’s remarks warrant a full investigation."

Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Texas hospitals evacuate patients, conserve resources amid outages — Cases fall in 44 states — U.S. life expectancy falls.
  2. Vaccine: White House says vaccine weather delays will be resolved by next week — Data finds Pfizer vaccine highly effective after first dose, can be stored in normal freezers — Vaccine supply expected to surge soon.
  3. Politics: Cuomo under investigation over nursing home deaths.
  4. Education: Teachers back in the classroom are comfortable with it.
  5. World: U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative — Indonesia announces punishments for those who refuse COVID vaccines.
Dave Lawler, author of World
19 hours ago - World

U.S. commits $4 billion to COVAX vaccine initiative

Biden. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty

The U.S. is committing $2 billion for the global COVAX vaccine initiative within days (using funds already allocated by Congress), plus an additional $2 billion over the next two years, the White House announced ahead of Friday's virtual G7 summit.

Why it matters: Senior administration officials told reporters Thursday evening that they'll use those commitments to "call on G7 partners Friday both to make good on the pledges that are already out there" and to make further investments in global vaccine manufacturing and distribution.

Marisa Fernandez
10 hours ago - Health

Texas hospitals evacuate patients, conserve resources amid outages

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The deadly winter storm in Texas has bombarded hospitals throughout the state.

Why it matters: Doctors have been working to conserve resources, pause non-emergency surgeries, evacuate patients and push back coronavirus vaccine shots.

