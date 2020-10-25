49 mins ago - Politics & Policy

AOC: "Extremely important" that Biden offer Bernie Sanders a Cabinet position

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that she believes it's "extremely important" that Joe Biden offer Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressive leaders Cabinet positions if he's elected president.

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez was pressed repeatedly on policy differences between her and the more moderate Biden, including her opposition to fracking and support for Medicare for All. She responded that it would be a "privilege" and a "luxury" to be able to lobby a Biden administration on progressive issues, insisting that the focus right now should be on winning the White House.

What she's saying: "I think what a lot of people misunderstand about the progressive movement is that it wasn't a slogan when Bernie ran on saying, 'Not me, us.' And so it's not just about where Bernie Sanders is next term or what role that Sen. Sanders is playing, but it's really about who the Biden administration is choosing to lead agencies across the board," Ocasio-Cortez said.

  • "The fact of the matter is, this isn't just about the progressive movement. This is about making sure that we're not just going back to how things were and rewinding the tape before the Trump administration," she continued.
  • "This is about making sure, how are we going to not just make up for lost time, but leap into the future and actually ensure we are making the investments and policy decisions that will create an advanced American society. And, frankly, conservative appointments will not get us there."

Worth noting: Politico reported last week that Sanders is interested in becoming Biden's Labor secretary. If he's tapped for a Cabinet position, however, Vermont's Republican governor would get to decide who fills his Senate seat.

Oct 23, 2020 - Axios on HBO

Preview: “Axios on HBO” interviews Rep. Ilhan Omar

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Rep. Ilhan Omar tells Axios national political reporter Alexi McCammond that “all of the Cabinet positions should be filled by progressive Democrats,” if Biden wins.  

See the full interview Monday, October 26 at 11:16 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Jonathan SwanMike Allen
Updated 36 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pence to continue traveling despite aides testing positive for COVID-19

Marc Short with Pence in March. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Short is Pence's closest aide, and was one of the most powerful forces on the White House coronavirus task force. Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for the virus on Sunday morning, according to the vice president's office.

1 hour ago - Health

Mark Meadows: "We are not going to control the pandemic"

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows defended Vice President Pence's decision to continue traveling and campaigning despite his exposure to aides who have tested positive for COVID-19, saying Sunday that Pence is exempt from CDC guidelines because he is "essential personnel."

Why it matters: CDC guidelines call for people who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine for 14 days. Meadows said on CNN's "State of the Union" that Pence will wear a mask when he travels and argued that "he's not just campaigning," pointing to the Israel-Sudan normalization agreement announced by the White House last week.

