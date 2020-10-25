Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that she believes it's "extremely important" that Joe Biden offer Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressive leaders Cabinet positions if he's elected president.

The big picture: Ocasio-Cortez was pressed repeatedly on policy differences between her and the more moderate Biden, including her opposition to fracking and support for Medicare for All. She responded that it would be a "privilege" and a "luxury" to be able to lobby a Biden administration on progressive issues, insisting that the focus right now should be on winning the White House.

What she's saying: "I think what a lot of people misunderstand about the progressive movement is that it wasn't a slogan when Bernie ran on saying, 'Not me, us.' And so it's not just about where Bernie Sanders is next term or what role that Sen. Sanders is playing, but it's really about who the Biden administration is choosing to lead agencies across the board," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"The fact of the matter is, this isn't just about the progressive movement. This is about making sure that we're not just going back to how things were and rewinding the tape before the Trump administration," she continued.

"This is about making sure, how are we going to not just make up for lost time, but leap into the future and actually ensure we are making the investments and policy decisions that will create an advanced American society. And, frankly, conservative appointments will not get us there."

Worth noting: Politico reported last week that Sanders is interested in becoming Biden's Labor secretary. If he's tapped for a Cabinet position, however, Vermont's Republican governor would get to decide who fills his Senate seat.