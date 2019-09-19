Nike cancels sponsorship with Antonio Brown

Nike ended its sponsorship deal with New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown Thursday, following accusations of sexual assault against the player, per USA Today.

The big picture: Just days after his dramatic departure from the Raiders and signing a 1-year, $15 million contract with the Patriots, Brown was accused of sexual assault in a civil suit by a former trainer last week. Brown's lawyer denied the claims, and the NFL is investigating the matter. Brown remains eligible to play and made his debut with the Patriots last weekend.