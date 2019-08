Why it matters: While Scaramucci's White House tenure was notoriously short-lived, he has nonetheless been one of Trump's most vocal public defenders to have served in the administration. He has, however, broken with Trump to criticize him on several occasions, most recently calling the president's visits to the victims of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton a "catastrophe."

Likely in response to Scaramucci's criticism, Trump tweeted: "Anthony Scaramucci, who was quickly terminated (11 days) from a position that he was totally incapable of handling, now seems to do nothing but television as the all time expert on “President Trump.” Like many other so-called television experts, he knows very little about me."

Scaramucci later tweeted a New Yorker cartoon by Peter Kuper depicting the cyclical nature of working in the White House, which inevitably results in landing on Trump's list of enemies.

