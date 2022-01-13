Scientists, doctors condemn personal attacks on Fauci

Sign up for our daily briefing
Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images
More than 100 leading scientists and medical professionals have signed a letter defending NIAID director Anthony Fauci, calling Republican criticisms of him inaccurate and "motivated by partisan politics."
Why it matters: The letter comes days after Fauci, in a fiery exchange with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), said that the Kentucky senator's repeated attacks on him have led to "threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children."
- Among those who signed the letter supporting Fauci are former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) and three Nobel Laureates.
- The letter said that misinformation undermines the United States' response to the pandemic, adding that "routine public health measures have become unnecessarily controversial."
What they're saying: "We deplore the personal attacks on Dr. Fauci," the letter read. "The criticism is inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded in the facts and, increasingly, motivated by partisan politics."
- "It is a distraction from what should be the national focus – working together to finally overcome a pandemic that is killing about 500,000 people a year."
- "We are grateful for Dr. Fauci’s dedication and tireless efforts to help the country through this pandemic and other health crises," it continued.