Scientists, doctors condemn personal attacks on Fauci

More than 100 leading scientists and medical professionals have signed a letter defending NIAID director Anthony Fauci, calling Republican criticisms of him inaccurate and "motivated by partisan politics."

Why it matters: The letter comes days after Fauci, in a fiery exchange with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), said that the Kentucky senator's repeated attacks on him have led to "threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children."

Among those who signed the letter supporting Fauci are former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-Tenn.) and three Nobel Laureates.

The letter said that misinformation undermines the United States' response to the pandemic, adding that "routine public health measures have become unnecessarily controversial."

What they're saying: "We deplore the personal attacks on Dr. Fauci," the letter read. "The criticism is inaccurate, unscientific, ill-founded in the facts and, increasingly, motivated by partisan politics."