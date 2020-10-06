25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"Be on the right side of truth": Fauci's advice to young people

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Alex Edelman/Pool/Getty Images

Axios' Margaret Talev interviewed Dr. Anthony Fauci yesterday during a Partnership for Public Service Zoom ceremony awarding him the top honor of the Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals.

Fauci had this advice to doctors, scientists or aides in government who may be under pressure to give upbeat or politically helpful assessments: "Whenever you walk into the White House, or to a congressional chamber, tell yourself that 'this might be the last time that I'm walking into that place ... I might have to say something that's going to get people to not like what they're hearing, and might have them not ask me back.'"

  • "So, would I rather be on the right side of the truth, or would I like to be asked back because I told somebody something that they wanted to hear?"
  • "Over many years now — through Reagan, through George H.W. Bush, through Clinton, through George W. Bush, through Obama and now even through President Trump — I have had to, more often than you would think, tell people things that they did not want to hear. And I'm still here."
Updated 12 hours ago - Axios Events

The 2020 Service to America Medals awards celebration

Watch with Axios and the Partnership for Public Service for a program celebrating six accomplished federal civil servants—hosted by Kumail Nanjiani and featuring Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Samantha Bee, Kristen Bell, Nick Kroll, Aisha Tyler and other notables from across the political, business and celebrity worlds.

14 hours ago - Health

New Woodward audio: Trump said in March he was too busy to meet with Fauci

President Trump told journalist Bob Woodward in March that he didn't have much time to meet with Anthony Fauci about the pandemic because "this is a busy White House," according to new audio released by Woodward on CNN.

The big picture: Woodward excoriated Trump for suggesting that the coronavirus arrived in the U.S. in "one day," arguing that the president's refusal to meet with the nation's top infectious-diseases expert and listen to warnings from national security experts were "so irresponsible."

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
6 mins ago - Economy & Business

How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

