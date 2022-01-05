Sign up for our daily briefing

Another point of confusion over COVID guidance

Tina Reed
Tina Reed, author of Vitals

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sought to clarify its COVID isolation guidance Tuesday, it managed to further muddy the waters.

The big picture: The CDC's guidance people who have tested positive, or those who suspect they have COVID due to symptoms, should isolate for at least five days.

  • The agency faced criticism last week for not recommending a negative COVID test as a condition to end isolation.
  • The CDC still doesn't say people need to test negative to leave their isolation, but its newly updated guidance now says that anyone ending isolation who "has access to a test" and "wants to test" can do so.
  • If they test positive, they should isolate for another five days, the CDC says. But if they are symptom free after five days and haven't tested, they can also go out in the world again. Either way, they should keep wearing a mask for five more days. And they really shouldn’t travel, but still can if they wear a mask and in no circumstance is it necessary to test negative.
  • Got it?

What they're saying: "The newly updated @CDCgov isolation guidance adds to the confusional state," tweeted Eric Topol, executive vice president of Scripps Research.

  • "I'm struggling to make heads or tails of it," Megan Ranney, academic dean at the Brown University School of Public Health, told Axios.
  • "It's basically like 'get out of jail free at five days unless you happen to run into a rapid test in which case ....' It feels like a Rube Goldbergian contraption designed to confuse us all."

Flashback: It's not the first instance of problematic COVID messaging.

  • For instance, while data showed immunity was waning from COVID vaccines, it took months for the FDA and CDC to authorize them for the general public, Axios' Caitlin Owens wrote.
  • Last spring, the CDC said the vaccinated could shed their masks — only to reverse course 75 days later to say vaccinated people in hot spots should wear masks in indoor, public settings.

The other side: The CDC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • It said online it did not require tests at the end of isolation because "a negative antigen test does not necessarily indicate the absence of transmissible virus." The agency recommends wearing a "well-fitting mask," with or without a test, when leaving isolation.
  • Experts acknowledge that it can be tricky to communicate with the public as science changes. They said they also recognize access to testing has also been an issue in recent weeks.

The bottom line: The advice could and should be delivered in simpler and clearer terms, experts said.

  • "I'd recommend a rapid antigen test and if it's still positive, stay home longer," Ranney said. "And if you're symptomatic, you have to stay home until you get better."

Go deeper

Oriana Gonzalez
22 hours ago - Health

CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine

Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday updated its COVID-19 vaccine guidance, recommending that those who received the Pfizer shot get a booster five months after getting their second shot instead of six.

Driving the news: The move comes a day after the Food and Drug Administration expanded vaccine booster eligibility, allowing 12- to 15-year-olds to receive a third shot. The FDA also shortened the amount of time people must wait between receiving a second shot and booster from six to five months.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month"

White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Biden administration is finalizing contracts to mail millions of at-home COVID-19 rapid tests "later this month," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday.

Why it matters: President Biden began ramping up testing efforts after receiving widespread criticism for not making at-home tests widely available ahead of the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has driven up infections across the U.S.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: U.S. will buy 20 million of Pfizer's COVID pill, doubling previous order — CDC shortens Pfizer booster wait time to 5 months after vaccine — America's health system under pressure from Omicron.
  2. Politics: White House to start delivering at-home COVID tests "later this month" — Judge blocks Pentagon from punishing Navy Seals who refused vaccine.
  3. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate.
  4. Sports: Tennis star Novak Djokovic granted COVID vaccine medical exemption, will play Australian Open.
  5. World: Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off" — China's "zero COVID" challenge is getting tougher — South Africa eases restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed.
  6. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

