"You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words," the author writes on the book's back cover, seen for the first time in the graphic above.

Applauding those who are currently coming forward in the Ukraine investigation, the author expects other senior administration officials to come forward soon and share their stories.

"Hopefully others will remedy the error of silence and speak out," the author says on the jacket.

The author of the book, which hit #1 on Amazon within 24 hours of its announcement, has agreed to at least one interview with a journalist to coincide with publication, 25 days from now.

The format and interviewer haven't been decided.

The publisher and agent have been deluged with pitches from national and international media outlets.

No topic will be off limits in the interview, including a direct, firsthand account of what the author calls presidential misconduct.

The author, who's being called the original whistleblower of this administration, will explain the decision to remain unknown.

It hasn't been disclosed if the author remains a government employee.

The author didn't take an advance, according to the literary agents for the project, Keith Urbahn and Matt Latimer of Javelin.

Go deeper: How "senior" is Anonymous?