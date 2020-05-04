1 hour ago - Economy & Business

NBC News chairman Andy Lack to step down amid corporate shakeup

Andy Lack, Nicolle Wallace and Noah Oppenheim at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Photo: Paul Morigi/NBC News/MSNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

NBC News chairman Andy Lack is stepping down and will transition out of the company by the end of May, NBCUniversal announced Monday.

Why it matters: Under Lack, NBC News was accused of attempting to scuttle journalist Ronan Farrow's investigation into allegations of sexual assault against Harvey Weinstein. Farrow also accused Lack of downplaying an internal complaint about a rape allegation against then-host Matt Lauer.

  • Cesar Conde, who currently serves as the chairman of NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, will become the chairman of NBC News Group, including MSNBC, CNBC and NBC News.

The big picture: The move comes amid a corporate shakeup at NBCUniversal. Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, will now lead a newly-formed group which brings together all of NBC's TV and streaming operations.

  • These include NBC Entertainment, Telemundo, NBCU's cable networks like USA, Bravo, Oxygen and others, NBCU's international TV networks and its new streaming service, Peacock.

Be smart: Reports surfaced last week that NBCU was considered major cost-cutting measures amid the coronavirus pandemic, including layoffs. More than 60,000 people are employed at NBCUniversal, which is owned by Comcast.

  • The company has not been immune from challenges during the crisis. NBCU's movie studio, Universal, has had to delay film production and distribution. Cable and broadcast networks, while experiencing record viewership have been hit by advertising market declines.
  • The company's parks and resorts division has essentially come to a halt down due to stay-at-home orders.

Disclosure: NBC is an investor in Axios.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 3,571, 615 — Total deaths: 250,134 — Total recoveries — 1,145,407Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. ET: 1,176,905 — Total deaths: 68,387 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. States: California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program.
  4. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  5. World: Spain and Italy begin first phase of reopening their economies — U.S. skipped EU-hosted summit that saw countries pledge billions for coronavirus vaccine research.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California to allow some retailers to reopen as state scales up tracing program

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced on Monday that some retail businesses will be permitted to reopen this week as part of a phase two easing of coronavirus restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The state of play: Under new guidelines, which will be released in more detail later this week, Newsom said bookstores, music stores, toy stores, florists, sporting goods retailers and more can reopen for pickup as early as Friday. Retail manufacturers will also be allowed to resume production.

Spain and Italy try reopening their economies amid the coronavirus

The Naples railway station on Monday, as passengers travel from Milan. Photo: Marco Cantile/LightRocket via Getty Images

Spain and Italy, the European countries hardest-hit by the novel coronavirus, are reopening their economies in stages beginning on Monday.

The big picture: Both countries have emphasized bringing back industry before retail. In the U.S., some states are reopening restaurants and other non-essential businesses first, in contrast with federal guidelines for reopening.

