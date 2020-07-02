1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

GOP congressman calls on White House to disband coronavirus task force

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) on Thursday called for the White House to dissolve its coronavirus task force so that health officials like Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx are prevented from contradicting many of President Trump’s "stated goals and actions" when it comes to the economy.

Why it matters: Maricopa County, part of which Biggs represents, has seen record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases recently, with more than 52,000 total cases and 817 deaths — the highest in the state.

  • Fauci, the nation's top infectious diseases expert, warned in congressional testimony this week that he would "not be surprised" if the U.S. begins reporting as many as 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.
  • "I'm very concerned and not satisfied with what's going on because we're going in the wrong direction," Fauci testified.

What they're saying:

"As our economy is restored, it is imperative that President Trump is not undermined in his mission to return our economy to greatness. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx continue to contradict many of President Trump’s stated goals and actions for returning to normalcy as we know more about the COVID-19 outbreak."
This is causing panic that compromises our economic recovery. We can protect our most vulnerable from the COVID-19 outbreak while still protecting lives and livelihoods of the rest of the population. It’s time for the COVID-19 task force to be disbanded so that President Trump’s message is not mitigated or distorted.”
— Rep. Andy Biggs

The big picture: New applications for unemployment remain historically high, even as weekly jobless claims continue to slowly level off. Many economists fear that the recovery will be stunted if coronavirus cases continue to skyrocket.

Go deeper: Coronavirus cases flat or growing in 48 states

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
24 hours ago - Health

Former FDA chief: 500K Americans may be contracting coronavirus a day

Scott Gottlieb, the Trump administration's former FDA commissioner, told CNBC Wednesday that the United States is likely only diagnosing one in 10 new coronavirus infections and that between 400,000 and 500,000 Americans may be contracting the virus every day.

Why it matters: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned in June that the country's total number of infections may be closer to more than 23 million — or around 10x the 2.3 million confirmed cases at the time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Hans Nichols
6 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden downplays jobs number, rebukes Trump for ignoring health crisis

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday called June’s jobs report “positive news,” but warned that the worst is yet to come and accused President Trump of "giving up" on addressing the root public health causes of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The Labor Department reported Thursday morning that the economy added 4.8 million jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped to 11.1% — down from 13.3%.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 10,729,336 — Total deaths: 517,052 — Total recoveries — 5,514,033Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 2,688,246 — Total deaths: 128,104 — Total recoveries: 729,994 — Total tested: 32,827,359Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus cases flat or growing in 48 states — Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases.
  4. Federal government: GOP congressman calls on White House to disband coronavirus task force so that health officials don't undermine Trump.
  5. Politics: How Joe Biden would tackle the pandemic.
  6. Jobs: U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June — 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow