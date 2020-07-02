Another 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, the Department of Labor announced Thursday.

Why it matters: New applications for unemployment remain historically high, suggesting layoffs are still widely prevalent. However, they remain well below the all-time record seen when the coronavirus pandemic first hit.

The big picture: The unemployment snapshot was released alongside the government's June jobs report, which is the most accurate snapshot of the labor market, even though it’s not as timely as the weekly unemployment claims report.