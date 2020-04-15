20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Andrew Yang: "A lot of" coronavirus layoffs are "gone for good"

Marisa Fernandez

Photo: Axios Events

Former 2020 presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang said during an Axios virtual event Wednesday that "a lot of" layoffs from the coronavirus pandemic "are gone for good."

The big picture: 1 in 10 working-age Americans filed for unemployment in the opening weeks of the crisis, with more on the way.

  • "We’re going to see 10 years worth of change in 10 weeks," Yang said, with companies adapting to fewer workers.
  • "Do we really think every Macy’s is suddenly going to reopen" with the same amount of stores? he asked.

