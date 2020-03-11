Former 2020 candidate Andrew Yang endorses Joe Biden
Former tech entrepreneur and 2020 candidate Andrew Yang endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday night after Biden gained projected primary wins in Michigan, Missouri, and Mississippi.
What he's saying: "The math says 'Joe is our prohibitive nominee,' we need to bring the party together. We need to start working on defeating Donald Trump in the fall," Yang said on CNN Tuesday night.
- "And I say this having supported Bernie Sanders in 2016. Bernie was an inspiration for me, inspired my run," Yang noted.
- "...and so if Joe says, this is going to be returning to business as usual, he's in danger of losing many of the young people that came out for Bernie that supported my campaign. ... And you can't just say, we're going to swing the pendulum back to the Obama-Biden years."
