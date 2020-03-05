1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Andrew Yang to launch nonprofit focused on ideas at the heart of his 2020 campaign

Ursula Perano

Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Andrew Yang announced Thursday that he will launch a nonprofit called Humanity Forward to continue promoting the ideas at the heart of his 2020 presidential campaign.

The state of play: The organization plans to use conferences and podcasts to continue growing support for universal basic income, improved data privacy and "human-centered" capitalism.

  • The group has received $3 million in pledges to fund universal basic income pilot programs, per the New York Times.

Humanity Forward will also provide resources to political candidates who embrace similar ideas and seek to continue engaging Yang's loyal supporters — dubbed the #YangGang — in politics going forward.

  • "We knew we wanted to keep the movement growing, the only question was what form that would take," Yang told the Times.

Of note: Yang previously ran the nonprofit Venture for America. He has also joined CNN as an on-air contributor since dropping out of the Democratic presidential race last month.

Ursula Perano

