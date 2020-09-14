2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Andrew Gillum says he is bisexual

Andrew Gillum. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee, Fla., came out as bisexual in an interview with Tamron Hall on Monday.

Driving the news: "I don’t identify as gay. I identify as bisexual. I’ve never shared that publicly before," Gillum, who was once considered a rising star in the Democratic party after his Florida gubernatorial run in 2018, told Hall.

Background: In March, Gillum was found deeply inebriated in a Florida motel room with two men, one of whom was identified as a male escort suffering a drug overdose. Gillum later issued a statement saying he planned to withdraw from public life and deal with alcoholism.

  • "Since my race for governor ended, I fell into a depression that has led to alcohol abuse," he said. "I witnessed my father suffer from alcoholism and I know the damaging effects it can have when untreated. I also know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles."

Gillum lost the incredibly close Florida governor's race to Republican Ron DeSantis by less than half a percentage point and was widely seen as an up-and-coming political star prior to his withdrawal from public life.

  • R. Jai Gillum, Gillum's wife, told Hall that she viewed sexuality as something that exists on a spectrum. "All I care about is what’s between us and what agreement we make,” she told Hall.

