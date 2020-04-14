46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Cuomo says "king Trump" could cause "constitutional crisis" with forced coronavirus reopening

Fadel Allassan

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo took to MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Tuesday to push back on President Trump's assertion that he has the sole authority to end states' stay-at-home measures and move to reopen the economy from the coronavirus crisis.

The big picture: Cuomo said Trump "basically declared himself King Trump" with his claim, adding that he would oppose a too-early reopening that put public health at risk and would create "a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades."

  • Cuomo argued the federal government already passed the responsibility to shut down the economy to the states. "I'm in this position because the federal government, frankly, didn't want to be in this position," Cuomo said.

Why it matters: Under the Constitution, the president and federal government do not have the power to implement nationwide measures to stop the spread of the virus — or move toward a reopening — though Trump has used his daily briefings and social media to influence governors' decisions.

  • Cuomo's comments come a day after the governor announced that a coalition of northeastern states will form a regional task force to guide the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

What he said:

"The only way this situation gets worse is if the president creates a constitutional crisis. If he says to me, I declare it open, and that is a public health risk or it's reckless with the welfare of the people of my state, I will oppose it. And then we will have a constitutional crisis like you haven't seen in decades where states tell the federal government, we're not going to follow your order. It would be terrible for this country, it would be terrible for this president."

The other side: Trump responded to Cuomo in a tweet, "Cuomo’s been calling daily, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the state’s responsibility, such as new hospitals, beds, ventilators, etc. I got it all done for him, and everyone else, and now he seems to want Independence! That won’t happen!"

Go deeper

Axios

Trump claims "authority of the president is total" to reopen states

Pressed on how he will force governors to reopen their state economies during the coronavirus crisis, President Trump said at a press briefing Monday: "When somebody is the president of the United States, the authority is total."

Why it matters: It's not totally clear under what authority Trump is talking about, as the 10th Amendment to the Constitution gives states the "police powers" to regulate behavior during a public health crisis.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 15 hours ago - Health
Axios

World coronavirus updates: India extends lockdown for 1 billion citizens

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

India is extending its nationwide lockdown of 1.3 billion citizens until May 3 in an attempt to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a televised address on Tuesday. The 21-day lockdown was due to end April 14.

By the numbers: India has reported about 10,000 cases and 339 deaths from the virus. Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected more than 1.92 million people and killed over 119,700, per Johns Hopkins. More than 457,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Death toll tops 23,600

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 582,500 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.96 million tests have been conducted and over 44,300 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Tuesday morning.

The big picture: The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 10 hours ago - Health