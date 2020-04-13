Andrew Cuomo says he wants to reopen New York "as soon as possible"

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told a briefing Sunday he's coordinating with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut on when to ease coronavirus restrictions, adding he wants to reopen non-essential businesses and public places "as soon as possible."

The big picture: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Cuomo via text message of plans to keep 1,800 public schools shut until the end of June, per the New York Times. But Cuomo said it's too early to make such a call. "That's his opinion, but he didn't close them, and he can't open them," he said.

"If you say the schools are closed through June, you are effectively saying businesses are closed through June," Cuomo added.

He said data and science would drive the decision on when to reopen the state's economy.

Where it stands: More than 188,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for the coronavirus and over 9,300 people have died in the state.