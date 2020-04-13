11 mins ago - Health

Andrew Cuomo says he wants to reopen New York "as soon as possible"

Rebecca Falconer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo during a press conference at the State Capitol. Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) told a briefing Sunday he's coordinating with the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut on when to ease coronavirus restrictions, adding he wants to reopen non-essential businesses and public places "as soon as possible."

The big picture: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told Cuomo via text message of plans to keep 1,800 public schools shut until the end of June, per the New York Times. But Cuomo said it's too early to make such a call. "That's his opinion, but he didn't close them, and he can't open them," he said.

  • "If you say the schools are closed through June, you are effectively saying businesses are closed through June," Cuomo added.
  • He said data and science would drive the decision on when to reopen the state's economy.

Where it stands: More than 188,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for the coronavirus and over 9,300 people have died in the state.

World coronavirus updates: U.K. death toll passes 10,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom surpassed 10,000 Sunday, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a video thanking hospital staff treating him for COVID-19, his health outcome "could have gone either way."

The big picture: More than 421,000 people have now recovered from the novel coronavirus, but the number of confirmed cases exceeded 1.8 million on Sunday, per Johns Hopkins data.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases top 555,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 555,000 in the U.S., with more than 2.8 million tests having been conducted as of Sunday night, per Johns Hopkins.

The big picture: The death toll surpassed that of Italy's Saturday. Over 22,000 Americans have died of the virus. The pandemic is exposing — and deepening — many of the nation's great inequalities.

Jonathan Swan

The great reopening debate

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The great debate over when and how to reopen the American economy is playing out on the Sunday morning news shows, in opinion pages of the nation's newspapers — and among an increasingly influential cohort of armchair critics taking issue with faulty projections on which the administration has been relying.

What we're watching: Dr. Anthony Fauci sounded a warning on CNN's "State of the Union," for people who are eager to quickly reopen the country. "There is always the possibility ... as we get into next fall, and the beginning of early winter, that we could see a rebound [of the virus]," Fauci said.

