11 mins ago - Politics & Policy

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo pens book on New York's COVID-19 response

Photo: Byron Smith/Getty Images

Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) is writing a book that reflects on his time mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, which was the global epicenter of the virus earlier this spring, AP reports.

Why it matters: Cuomo's daily coronavirus press briefings gained a national audience. He often juxtaposed the Trump administration's updates and set the tone for governors nationwide. New York has now leveled its case numbers and begun steadily reopening.

  • The book is slated to examine Cuomo and Trump's relationship, as well as offer leadership advice.

Between the lines: Not all of Cuomo's leadership throughout the outbreak has been well received. New York nursing home deaths from the coronavirus are among the nation's highest, and the total number of fatalities is suspected to be underreported.

What to watch: The book, entitled "American Crisis," will be available on Oct. 13.

Axios
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India reported 57,981 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking its total number of infections to almost 2.65 million. The country's death toll reached 50,921 after it reported that another 941 people had lost their lives to the virus.

By the numbers: Over 776,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 21.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. Almost 13.7 million have recovered from the virus.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 21,916,639 — Total deaths: 774,720— Total recoveries: 13,911,011Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 5,444,205 — Total deaths: 170,559 — Total recoveries: 1,865,580 — Total tests: 68,056,780Map.
  3. Axios-Ipsos poll: Democrats fear in-person campaigning, voting.
  4. Health: America's failed coronavirus response hurts people of color most — The U.S. didn't learn its lesson on nursing homes.
  5. Business: Amazon bucks remote work trend with office expansions in major cities — Pandemic-driven relocations could drive the next phase of the real estate market.
