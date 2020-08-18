Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) is writing a book that reflects on his time mitigating the COVID-19 pandemic in New York, which was the global epicenter of the virus earlier this spring, AP reports.

Why it matters: Cuomo's daily coronavirus press briefings gained a national audience. He often juxtaposed the Trump administration's updates and set the tone for governors nationwide. New York has now leveled its case numbers and begun steadily reopening.

The book is slated to examine Cuomo and Trump's relationship, as well as offer leadership advice.

Between the lines: Not all of Cuomo's leadership throughout the outbreak has been well received. New York nursing home deaths from the coronavirus are among the nation's highest, and the total number of fatalities is suspected to be underreported.

What to watch: The book, entitled "American Crisis," will be available on Oct. 13.