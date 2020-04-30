14 mins ago - Technology

Wireless pioneer Andrea Goldsmith is first woman to win Marconi Prize

Ina Fried

Photo: Marconi Society

Andrea Goldsmith, an innovator in the improvement of wireless networks, has won this year's Marconi Prize, one of the highest honors in the telecom industry.

Why it matters: Goldsmith, who has helped WiFi and cellular networks adapt to changing conditions, is the first woman to get the award in its 45-year history.

Driving the news: A co-founder of mesh networking startup Plume, Goldsmith has 29 patents and wrote the book when it comes to her field. Her textbook, "Wireless Communications," is used in engineering schools around the world.

  • Goldsmith plans to donate the $100,000 prize money back to the Marconi Society to launch an endowment that will fund technology and diversity initiatives.
  • "I want to inspire diverse people to pursue engineering and to ensure that everyone who is creating these technologies has the same path to success and recognition," Goldsmith told Axios. "We need perspectives from the brightest minds in the world."

Updated 5 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Dan Primack

Why venture capital can't bail out startups during the coronavirus crisis

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As more and more venture capital-backed startups acknowledge having received Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, many have wondered why their VCs didn't bail them out.

What's happening: It comes down to the deep pocket fallacy. Venture capital funds are not the same as the rich uncle. They have their own investors, or limited partners, to whom they owe a fiduciary duty.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow24 mins ago - Economy & Business
Rashaan Ayesh

Global poll: Wide support for gender equality, except when jobs are scarce

Adapted from Pew Research Center; Chart: Axios Visuals

The vast majority of people across 34 countries surveyed by Pew Research Center say it's important for women to have the same rights as men — but majorities in many countries still believe men should take priority when jobs are scarce.

The big picture: Opinions vary widely across the countries as to whether men currently have better lives than women, with majorities in countries like France (70%), Sweden (62%) and the U.S. (57%) believing that is the case, but pluralities in Poland, Russia, Nigeria and India believing men and women have equally good lives.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow45 mins ago - World