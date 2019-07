Democrat Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot and the first female Marine to fly in an F-18 during combat, announced Tuesday that she will take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his Kentucky Senate seat in 2020.

Why it matters: McGrath, who failed in her House bid during the 2018 midterm elections, will be a high profile — and cash-flush — challenger for McConnell, the longest-serving Republican Senate leader.