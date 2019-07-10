McConnell challenger Amy McGrath's campaign says it raised $2.5 million in 24 hours

Kentucky Democrat Amy McGrath's campaign said Wednesday that it raised $2.5 million over its first 24 hours after announcing her bid to challenge Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell next fall, reports NBC News.

Why it matters: McGrath's campaign said it was the most money ever raised during a Senate campaign's first day, highlighting how the Kentucky race is set to become a lightning rod during next year's election cycle. The campaign said that the total came entirely from over 69,000 online donations — with an average donation of about $36.

Go deeper: Amy McGrath to challenge Mitch McConnell in 2020 Senate race