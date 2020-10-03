2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate postpones floor activity, but not Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

McConelll walks through the Senate subway on Oct. 1. Photo: Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Saturday that he is postponing all floor activity through Oct. 19. However, hearings will still continue in a hybrid fashion, including the confirmation hearings for President Trump's Supreme court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, which are scheduled to begin on Oct. 12.

The bottom line: In the last 24 hours, three GOP senators have tested positive for the coronavirus bringing the Senate's Republican majority to 50-47. Despite their diagnoses, Senate GOP aides tell Axios that Republicans are still hoping to confirm Barrett before the election.

Between the lines: With the Senate out until 10/19, no stimulus can pass until 10/19 at the earliest, unless it is done via unanimous consent during a pro forma session.

  • However, McConnell did leave open the option to call senators back to Washington if votes need to occur, and said he will give them 24 hours notice if so (similar to the House).

How it works: The Judiciary committee needs 11 Republicans present at the committee's markup hearing to move Barrett's confirmation to the Senate floor.

  • Republicans are hoping that by the time a potential Barrett confirmation reaches the floor, senators who tested positive for the virus will be recovered and able to vote in person.

What he's saying: “On Monday, I intend to obtain a consent agreement for the Senate to meet in pro forma sessions for the next two weeks. Previously-scheduled floor activity will be rescheduled until after October 19th," McConnell said in a press release.

  • "The Senate Judiciary Committee will convene on October 12th as Chairman Graham has scheduled to begin confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court."

Of note: Two of the senators who tested positive for the virus — Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) — are on the Senate Judiciary committee.

  • But given the hybrid nature of the hearings (all Senate hearings have allowed for participants to attend either in person or virtually since May) Lee and Tillis can still participate from home.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett confirmation process will stay on schedule

President Trump and Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will continue as scheduled, despite President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for coronavirus, three Senate GOP aides tell Axios and Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham later confirmed.

Between the lines: Barrett has been in close contact with several top White House aides, including Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows, who may have been exposed to the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
18 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Thom Tillis tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) speaking during a Judiciary Committee hearing in September. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said in a statement Friday evening that he tested positive for the coronavirus, writing: "I’m following the recommendations of my doctor. Thankfully, I have no symptoms and feel well."

Why it matters: Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Tillis also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 30.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Josh Hawley, Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham on Sept. 10. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) plans to self-quarantine for ten days after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, he announced Friday.

Why it matters: Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. He also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 29.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow