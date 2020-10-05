Amy Coney Barrett's first confirmation hearing set for Oct. 12

Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Capitol on Oct. 1. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
The Senate Judiciary Committee has officially scheduled Judge Amy Coney Barrett's first Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Oct. 12–15.
Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that the Senate is moving "full steam ahead" on the process to confirm Barrett before the election, despite three Republican senators testing positive for the coronavirus last week.
- Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), both of whom sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive after they attended a White House event for President Trump to formally introduce Barrett.
- Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has also tested positive. He said Monday that he would wear a "moon suit" if that's what it took to vote on Barrett's confirmation in person. "Where there's a will, there's a way," Johnson said.
