1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Amy Coney Barrett's first confirmation hearing set for Oct. 12

Seventh U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett in the Capitol on Oct. 1. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee has officially scheduled Judge Amy Coney Barrett's first Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Oct. 12–15.

Why it matters: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that the Senate is moving "full steam ahead" on the process to confirm Barrett before the election, despite three Republican senators testing positive for the coronavirus last week.

  • Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), both of whom sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, tested positive after they attended a White House event for President Trump to formally introduce Barrett.
  • Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has also tested positive. He said Monday that he would wear a "moon suit" if that's what it took to vote on Barrett's confirmation in person. "Where there's a will, there's a way," Johnson said.

Go deeper: Senate postpones floor activity, but not Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings

Go deeper

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Sam Baker
13 hours ago - Health

The coronavirus is in control

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus is an unaware little pathogen hurtling aimlessly through the air. We are much smarter than the coronavirus and should be able to control it — and in many parts of the world, we have.

  • But not in America. Not even in the West Wing — the most secure part of America. Here, the virus is in control.
Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Shane Savitsky
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced Monday that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Why it matters: She is the latest member of President Trump's inner circle to be diagnosed with the illness over the last few days.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow