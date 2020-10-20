The Senate will vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court next Monday, Oct. 26, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote this Thursday to advance Barrett's nomination to the full Senate floor. Democrats have acknowledged that there's nothing procedurally that they can do to stop Barrett's confirmation, which will take place just one week out from Election Day.

Driving the news: The Supreme Court's 4-4 deadlock on a request from Pennsylvania's Republican Party to shorten the deadlines for mail-in ballots underscores the importance for conservatives of confirming Barrett before the election. President Trump himself has said Barrett could be a deciding vote in an election-related dispute.

What to watch: Joe Biden said at an ABC town hall last week that he will come out with a clear position on court packing by Nov. 3, but his answer will depend on how the Barrett's confirmation is "handled."