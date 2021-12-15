Amtrack is no longer anticipating service reduction in January after it amended its COVID vaccination requirement Tuesday to allow unvaccinated employees to remain working if they submit to regular testing.

Why it matters: About 97% of Amtrack employees have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with fewer than 500 employees remaining unvaccinated, according to a letter from the company obtained by Reuters.

The railway company had previously indicated that service would likely be disrupted if more employees did not inoculate themselves against the virus.

Amtrak cited a federal judge ruling last week that curtailed enforcement of President Biden's vaccine requirement for federal contractors.

What they're saying: Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn wrote in the letter, "After reviewing our system service plans in light of these changes, we do not anticipate having system-wide service impacts in January.