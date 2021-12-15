Sign up for our daily briefing

Amtrak eases COVID vaccine rules

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Amtrack is no longer anticipating service reduction in January after it amended its COVID vaccination requirement Tuesday to allow unvaccinated employees to remain working if they submit to regular testing.

Why it matters: About 97% of Amtrack employees have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, with fewer than 500 employees remaining unvaccinated, according to a letter from the company obtained by Reuters.

  • The railway company had previously indicated that service would likely be disrupted if more employees did not inoculate themselves against the virus.
  • Amtrak cited a federal judge ruling last week that curtailed enforcement of President Biden's vaccine requirement for federal contractors.

What they're saying: Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn wrote in the letter, "After reviewing our system service plans in light of these changes, we do not anticipate having system-wide service impacts in January.

  • "Amtrak will continue to update its vaccine policy as needed and follow the latest health and safety guidance."

Margaret Talev
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Axios-Ipsos poll: The danger of vaccine mandates

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Half of Americans say it should be illegal for companies to deny service or employment to the unvaccinated, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This carries real political risk for Democrats as President Biden's mandates on federal workers and large employers meet legal challenges across the country and Republicans use try to use the implementation of mandates as a wedge issue.

Rebecca Falconer
17 hours ago - Health

Study: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage

Photo: Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

COVID-19 vaccine passports led to increased vaccination uptake in countries with lower coverage — particularly among younger people, according to a study published in The Lancet Monday.

Why it matters: This is the first study to examine the impact of mandates that restrict access to venues such as restaurants and hair salons in response to the pandemic.

Yacob Reyes
1 hour ago - Health

U.S. COVID death toll tops 800,000

Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress participate in a moment of silence for the 800,000 American lives lost to COVID-19. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The recorded number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassed 800,000 on Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The figure comes amid fear that the newly-discovered Omicron variant, which was detected in the U.S. earlier this month, may drive up cases further. The U.S. went from 700,000 deaths to 800,000 in just over two months.

