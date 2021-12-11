Sign up for our daily briefing

Amtrak warns of service reduction due to vaccine mandate

An Amtrak worker keeps watch from an Amtrak train during a station stop on December 9 in Fullerton, California. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Amtrak faces the threat of a service reduction in January if more employees don't receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the company's president said, per AP.

Driving the news: About 95% of Amtrak workers are at least partially vaccinated ahead of the Jan. 4 vaccination deadline set for employees of federal contractors by the Biden administration, per AP.

  • "We anticipate proactively needing to temporarily reduce some train frequencies across our network in January to avoid staffing-related cancellations," Amtrak's president Stephen Gardner warned if employees resist getting the shots before the deadline.

The big picture: Gardner's remarks come after Amtrak cut its workforce significantly after travel on Amtrak slowed due to the pandemic, AP writes. Passenger traffic is up to about 70% of what it was before the pandemic, Gardner said.

  • White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday that she is not concerned about potential disruption to services due to the vaccine mandate, per AP.
  • "We don’t expect these requirements will cause disruptions to services that people depend on,” Psaki said during a briefing. "There is some time to implement it."

Erin Doherty
3 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Historic tornado outbreak leaves at least 70 dead in Kentucky, governor says

General view of tornado damaged businesses on December 11 in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

At least 70 people may be dead after a tornado tore through western Kentucky overnight in what is likely to rank as the deadliest single tornado in nearly a decade.

Driving the news: "This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history," Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said early Saturday.

Caitlin Owens
4 hours ago - Health

The winter Omicron wave is coming — quickly

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Data flooding in from South Africa and Europe is clear: The Omicron variant is spreading extremely quickly, including among vaccinated people.

Why it matters: If this trend holds up, that means a lot of people — around the world and in the U.S. — are about to get sick, even if only mildly so.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Free press in peril

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Press freedom is starting to get more attention from world leaders, as new data suggests 2021 was yet another record-breaking year for violations of those rights.

Why it matters: Press freedoms have taken an unprecedented toll during the pandemic, especially in poorer nations and in countries teetering on the edge of democracy.

