Amtrak to cancel trains amid COVID spike among employees

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Amtrak will reduce its schedule between New Year's Eve and Jan. 6 amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases among employees, according to a statement obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the United States, upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. About two dozen trains will be affected, according to the Post.

  • About 97% of Amtrack employees have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Still, it's seen an uptick in positive cases, largely fueled by the new strain.
  • The trimmed schedule reduces about 1.5% of Amtrak's trains scheduled for the week, according to the Post.

What they're saying: "Amtrak regrets any inconvenience," the railroad said in the statement.

  • "We are continuing to monitor changing conditions and will make any further adjustments as required," it continued.

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci: Child hospitalizations "avoidable" with COVID vaccine — 91 cruise ships under CDC investigation following outbreaks — Rapid test companies lobby for Medicare coverage.
  2. Politics: More than 200 Marines removed for defying vaccine mandate — Trump surgeon general slams new CDC guidelines on isolation — "We have more work to do" on testing capacity, Biden says.
  3. Sports: NBA cuts isolation time for some players who test positive.
  4. States: Omicron threatens New Year's gym surge — Federal court denies Oklahoma's attempt to block Pentagon vaccine mandate — D.C. has highest rate of infection in the U.S., report says.
  5. World: South Africa eases COVID restrictions, says Omicron peak has passed — COVAX head: Focusing solely on boosters is a "dangerous mistake" — Israel approves 4th COVID vaccine dose for the immunocompromised
Biden lays out "two paths" for Ukraine crisis in call with Putin

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Denis Balibouse-Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke for 50 minutes on Thursday, in what a senior U.S. official characterized as a "serious and substantive" phone call setting the parameters for high-stakes security talks in Europe next month.

Why it matters: Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, raising fears of a large-scale invasion with devastating consequences for Europe.

Record number of minimum wage increases set for 2022

Photo: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A record number of states and cities will increase their minimum wage rates in 2022, with many exceeding $15, according to a new report.

Driving the news: The National Employment Law Project found that 25 states and 56 municipalities will raise their minimum wages by the end of 2022. In many areas, the wage floor will meet or exceed $15 per hour.

