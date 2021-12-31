Amtrak to cancel trains amid COVID spike among employees

Amtrak will reduce its schedule between New Year's Eve and Jan. 6 amid a recent spike in coronavirus cases among employees, according to a statement obtained by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The Omicron variant has driven up infections across the United States, upending vacation plans and disrupting travel. About two dozen trains will be affected, according to the Post.

About 97% of Amtrack employees have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. Still, it's seen an uptick in positive cases, largely fueled by the new strain.

The trimmed schedule reduces about 1.5% of Amtrak's trains scheduled for the week, according to the Post.

What they're saying: "Amtrak regrets any inconvenience," the railroad said in the statement.