1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris inspires new race conversation

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo by Mason Trinca/Getty Images.

America’s understanding about identity often centers on Black or white — but Kamala Harris' nomination as Joe Biden’s pick for vice president could help change that.

Why it matters: Harris, as both the first Black woman and the first of Indian descent to be nominated for vice president, embodies the far more layered and complicated reality of this increasingly diverse country.

Driving the news: Harris’ identity took center stage as media reports laid out her gamut of “firsts”: the first woman, first Black person, first daughter of two immigrants, first Indian American and first Caribbean American to be chosen for veep.

  • Harris self-identifies as Black — “I’m Black. And I’m proud of being Black. And I was born Black and will die Black,” Harris told The Breakfast Club last year — but has also emphasized that the label she prefers is American.
  • “There are a lot of people like me,” Harris told The 19th last week in response to a question about what someone who comes in her package does for the American imagination. “Maybe it is for some to stimulate their imagination but for others, what we know is that this is actually who we are.”

What they’re saying: Harris “gives voters in the U.S. the opportunity to see that blackness is and always has been an expansive racial category,” Jennifer DeVere Brody, a Stanford University professor who teaches on race and ethnicity, told Axios.

  • “A rigid black-white binary has structured much of United States political and social policy that has been concerned with preserving whiteness."

By the numbers: The Census Bureau allowed people to identify with more than one race for the first time in 2000. As Vox notes, Pew Research estimates America’s multiracial population stands at 6.9% — three times what the 2010 Census indicated.

  • The Census Bureau estimates America’s multiracial population will triple by 2060.
  • Harris’ family’s Black heritage is also an Afro-Caribbean immigrant story. One out of every ten American immigrants — roughly 4.4 million people — are from a Caribbean nation, and the U.S. diaspora — people like Harris — is around 8 million.
  • Her family’s Indian heritage represents the fastest growing racial or ethnic group in the U.S. electorate: Asian Americans. A Pew study found the number of Asian America eligible voters grew 139% between 2000 to 2020.

Between the lines: Even the way the Census is conducted reflects how race and identity is viewed in this country.

  • The “one-drop” rule of history, with roots in slavery, had census takers well into the mid-twentieth century assigning race — and therefore what rights people had — University of California Riverside political scientist Karthick Ramakrishnan told Axios.
  • “The one-drop rule still has significant power, especially for people like Harris who came of age in the 1970s that didn’t have as much a vocabulary for mixed race communities.”

The bottom line: What you see in Harris is true of all of us, Ramakrishan said, including people who self-identify as white.

  • “What she calls her Indian heritage is more intimate, private and familial. Her Black identity is more community and more political. This is true of all of us. People have very complex dimensions to their identity.”

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
Aug 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

President Trump's suburbs

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call.

President Trump cast an outdated vision of "the 'suburban housewife'" as he swiped this week at Joe Biden's newly minted running mate Kamala Harris — building on his months-long play to drive a wedge through battleground-state suburbs by reframing white voters' expectations.

The big picture: As he struggles to find an attack that will stick against the Biden campaign, Trump for a while now has been stoking fears of lawless cities and an end to what he's called the “Suburban Lifestyle Dream.” It’s a playbook from the ‘70s and ‘80s — but the suburbs have changed a lot since then.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
Aug 15, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Trump says he won't pursue Kamala Harris birth smear

Trump speaking on Aug. 15. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump told reporters Saturday his presidential campaign will "not be pursuing" a baseless claim that Sen. Kamala Harris, Joe Biden's running mate, may be ineligible to serve as vice president because both her parents were not naturalized citizens at her birth.

Why it matters: Harris was born in Oakland, California. She is an American citizen and is eligible for the office. Critics, including some Republicans, denounced an op-ed published by Newsweek this week as a new attempt at "birtherism" — the conspiracy theory that President Obama was not actually born in the U.S. — targeting the first woman of color on a presidential ticket.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 58% of Biden voters say vote is more "against" Trump than "for" Biden

Photos: MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images; JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

58% of registered voters who support Joe Biden in the 2020 election say their vote is more in opposition to President Trump than in support of Biden, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll out Sunday.

Why it matters: The Trump campaign has long insisted that the president's supporters are far more enthusiastic than Biden's, and that this will manifest in higher turnout during the election. Nearly three-quarters of Trump's supporters say their vote is more in support of the president than against Biden.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow