America's housing boom is also a backlog

Data: FactSet, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

America doesn't have enough homes for all the people who want to buy them. So the construction sector is getting busy — or at least trying to.

Driving the news: Homebuilding activity has surged, with the number of new housing units under construction soaring to the highest level in nearly 50 years.

Our thought bubble: This is good! A pipeline of new homes could someday help relieve the pressure of rising housing costs.

Shelter costs are the single biggest driver of consumer price inflation. They were up 4.4% over the last year.

And don't forget the impact on the labor market. Over the last 12 months nearly 40,000 new jobs were created in residential construction.

Yes, but: Data on housing units currently under construction doesn't tell the whole story, analysts say.

Supply chain snarls on everything from gutters to garage doors have led to a massive backlog of houses languishing in the pipeline. (The WSJ recently spelled this out.)

Worth noting: It also remains to be seen what the surge of housing construction means for individual home ownership.