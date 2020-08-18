11 mins ago - Health

America's failed coronavirus response hurts people of color most

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Adapted from Karaca-Mandic, et. al, 2020, "Assessment of COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Race/Ethnicity in 12 States"; Table: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Two new studies yet again reiterate the fact that people of color have borne the brunt of America's coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: The longer we go without improving testing, protecting essential workers, updating ventilation systems, securing nursing homes or ensuring that sick people can safely isolate at home, the more already vulnerable people will continue to suffer.

The big picture: Black and Latino or Hispanic Americans are more likely than white Americans to catch the virus, require hospitalization or die from it.

  • Other minority groups, like American Indians, are also overrepresented in some states — including Arizona, which saw one of the summer's worst outbreaks.
  • White Americans were underrepresented in coronavirus hospitalizations in every state included in a new study published yesterday in JAMA.
Adapted from Bui, et. al, 2020, "Racial and Ethnic Disparities Among COVID-19 Cases in Workplace Outbreaks by Industry Sector"; Note: "Workers of color" are Hispanic/Latino nonwhite workers; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Driving the news: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report yesterday supporting the notion that Latino and Hispanic Americans are more likely to become infected at work than white Americans are.

  • As of June 5, the Utah Department of Health had reported 210 workplace coronavirus outbreaks. Hispanic or Latino and nonwhite workers made up 24% of the workforce in the affected sectors, but accounted for 73% of workplace outbreak-associated cases.
  • More than half of these workplace-associated cases were in three sectors: manufacturing, wholesale trade and construction.
  • "Systemic social inequities have resulted in the overrepresentation of Hispanic and nonwhite workers in frontline occupations where exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, might be higher," the authors write.

The bottom line: These disparities stem from deep-rooted racial inequities that are baked into every part of American life, and fixing these will take a long time.

  • But bringing the pandemic under control isn't as hard — almost every other wealthy country in the world has been able to do it by this point. America's decision not to follow suit will continue to deepen its racial wounds until it changes course.

Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 170,000 and cases rose past 5.4 million in the U.S. on Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 1.8 million have recovered.

The big picture: Six states set new highs last week for novel coronavirus infections recorded in a single day. However, dramatic single-day rises have become less frequent as the country's outbreak begins to slow down. But some states are still facing serious spikes and rising hospitalizations.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India reported 57,981 new coronavirus cases Monday, taking its total number of infections to almost 2.65 million. The country's death toll reached 50,921 after it reported that another 941 people had lost their lives to the virus.

By the numbers: Over 776,000 people have died of the novel coronavirus globally and nearly 21.7 million have tested positive, per Johns Hopkins University data. Almost 13.7 million have recovered from the virus.

Dave Lawler
Aug 16, 2020 - World

The U.S. is far behind other rich countries in coronavirus response

Data: WHO; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Over the past several weeks, the coronavirus has killed Americans at six times the average rate in other rich countries. And we’re recording about eight times more infections.

Why it matters: The virus burned through the rich world like wildfire in the spring, but this new data confirms that the U.S. is one of very few wealthy countries that have failed to suppress it since then.

