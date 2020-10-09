1 hour ago - Health

26% of Americans know someone who went to work while sick

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: Survey conducted by Global Strategy Group & Navigator via Paid Leave for All. Note: ±3.1% margin of error; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

A quarter of Americans say they know someone who has gone into work while feeling unwell, according to a survey provided exclusively to Axios by the Paid Leave for All campaign.

Why it matters: We will not be able to get the pandemic under control unless people can stay home when they're sick. Clearly, many Americans are not able to do that — especially people of color — without risking their job or their paycheck.

In March, a quarter of private-sector workers in the U.S. didn't have a single day of paid sick leave, according to an analysis of recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data analyzed by the National Partnership for Women and Families.

  • But paid sick leave varies drastically by income; 69% of the lowest-income workers had no paid sick days, compared to 6% of the highest-income workers.
  • Part-time workers were much less likely to have paid sick leave than full-time workers.

The bottom line: The same groups that struggle to stay home from work — low-income Americans and people of color — are the same groups that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. That's not a coincidence.

Go deeper

Alison SnyderEileen Drage O'Reilly
17 hours ago - Science

Medical ethics in pandemic times

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The COVID-19 pandemic is rife with scientific and medical uncertainty, including debates about the ethics of using experimental treatments.

The big picture: As the global pandemic continues, the tension between providing the best available care for patients and performing trials to determine whether that care is effective risks complicating the medical response.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
11 hours ago - World

Europe's coronavirus case counts just keep climbing

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europe is now recording far more new coronavirus cases than ever before.

The big picture: One reason is testing. Deaths and hospitalizations remain far below the levels seen in the spring, though they continue to tick upward.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kate Nocera
Updated 20 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden balks at Trumpless town hall debate

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images; Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

After President Trump announced he would not participate in a virtual debate next week, Joe Biden's campaign released a statement Thursday that the former vice president would instead "find an appropriate place to take questions from voters directly."

The state of play: The Commission on Presidential Debates announced the town hall would be entirely virtual "for the health and safety of all involved" as Trump continues to recover from coronavirus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow