A quarter of Americans say they know someone who has gone into work while feeling unwell, according to a survey provided exclusively to Axios by the Paid Leave for All campaign.

Why it matters: We will not be able to get the pandemic under control unless people can stay home when they're sick. Clearly, many Americans are not able to do that — especially people of color — without risking their job or their paycheck.

In March, a quarter of private-sector workers in the U.S. didn't have a single day of paid sick leave, according to an analysis of recent Bureau of Labor Statistics data analyzed by the National Partnership for Women and Families.

But paid sick leave varies drastically by income; 69% of the lowest-income workers had no paid sick days, compared to 6% of the highest-income workers.

Part-time workers were much less likely to have paid sick leave than full-time workers.

The bottom line: The same groups that struggle to stay home from work — low-income Americans and people of color — are the same groups that have been hit hardest by the pandemic. That's not a coincidence.