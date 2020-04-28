1 hour ago - Health

Americans are choosing to save, not spend, their stimulus checks

Dion Rabouin
Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Table: Axios Visuals

More Americans have chosen to save their CARES Act direct payment checks than spend them, even to catch up on bills or purchase household needs, the latest results of the Axios/Ipsos poll show.

What's happening: Despite nearly 20% saying they had been furloughed, laid off or otherwise separated from their job, the most popular answer among survey respondents was to sock their money away, with 38% saying they put it into savings.

Why it matters: Economists have worried that one major effect of the coronavirus pandemic could be that Americans become more conscious of their savings and cut back on spending.

  • While few were expected to spend their checks on discretionary purchases like TVs or vacations, given nationwide lockdown orders, the particularly high rate of savings could signal a shift.

Between the lines: While around a third of respondents from all racial, age and income groups chose savings, it was not the top choice for Black or Hispanic respondents or those making less than $50,000 a year.

By the numbers: Black respondents' top choice — 49% compared to 26% of all those surveyed — was to pay off debt, while more Hispanics planned to pay for food and basic household needs (40% vs 25%), as did respondents earning less than $50,000 (35%).

  • White respondents were the most likely to be uncertain what they would do with the money, with 21% saying they had not spent it yet but planned to.
  • That compared to 16% of Black folks and 5% of Hispanics.

Of note: Respondents were permitted to choose more than one option.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Updated 1 hour ago - Health
U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

Updated 1 hour ago - Health
Jonathan Swan

Cuomo wishes he "blew the bugle" sooner on coronavirus

In an interview for "Axios on HBO," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told me he wishes he had sounded the alarm sooner about the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The coronavirus has now killed more than 22,000 New Yorkers, giving Cuomo's state the worst death toll in the world — vastly worse than other dense global cities like Tokyo and Seoul.

8 mins ago - Health