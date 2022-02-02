Sign up for our daily briefing

Nearly half of Americans approve of Winter Olympics boycott

Stef W. Kight
Data: Pew Research Center; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Nearly half of American adults say they approve of the U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics — although 45% admitted they hadn't heard anything about it, according to new polling by Pew Research Center.

Why it matters: The XXIV Winter Games begin this week in Beijing. In protest of China's human rights abuses toward Uyghur Muslims, the U.S. will be sending athletes but no government or diplomatic officials, as announced in December.

By the numbers: It's an issue with rare bipartisan support. 50% of Democratic or Democratic-leaning respondents, along with 45% of Republican and Republican-leaning respondents, told Pew they — at least somewhat — approve of the boycott.

  • Fewer than one in four overall disapproved of it.
  • Roughly 30% were unsure, driven mostly by the large number who said they hadn't heard anything about it.

Between the lines: Despite the administration's announcement late last year, only 9% said they'd read or heard "a lot" about it.

  • Of those, there was even stronger support for the boycott — 69% approved, with nearly half saying they "strongly approve."
  • More than three-in-five respondents who'd heard "a little" about the boycott also said they — at least somewhat — approved of the plan.

The big picture: The only other time the U.S. has taken a similar action was when it fully boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

  • That was in protest of the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan.

Jonathan SwanHans Nichols
Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Leaked document reveals Biden’s Afghan failures

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leaked notes from a White House Situation Room meeting the day before Kabul fell shed new light on just how unprepared the Biden administration was to evacuate Afghan nationals who'd helped the United States in its 20-year war against the Taliban.

Why it matters: Hours before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan's capital on Aug. 15, 2021, senior Biden administration officials were still discussing and assigning basic actions involved in a mass civilian evacuation.

Margaret Harding McGill
46 mins ago - Technology

U.S. threatens Russia with a chip blockade

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Biden administration officials say they will cut Russia off from its vital supply of semiconductors if it invades Ukraine — a broad sanction without precedent.

Why it matters: Stemming the flow of microchips to Russia would be a blow to the country's economy, but the novel move could have long-term repercussions for U.S. companies.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
Updated 4 hours ago - Sports

NFL sued for racial discrimination by former Dolphins coach Brian Flores

Brian Flores. Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images.

Brian Flores, who was fired last month as head coach of the Miami Dolphins, has sued the National Football League and each of its franchises for racial discrimination.

Why it matters: The NFL for decades has been criticized for its paucity of Black coaches, and now Flores plans to hold the league's feet to the legal fire.

