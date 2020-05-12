1 hour ago - Economy & Business

40% of Americans are saving their coronavirus stimulus payment

Data: CivicScience; Table: Axios Visuals

Nearly 40% of all respondents and 47% of those who say they’re still working reported saving the government stimulus payment they received, a new survey of over 3,000 U.S. adults from CivicScience finds.

Why it matters: "This is a shift from prior studies indicating that paying down debt/bills and buying necessities were higher priority than saving for those planning to receive payments," CivicScience analysts note.

Between the lines: Their survey also finds 31% of U.S.adults who were employed before the pandemic have been laid off, furloughed or are working reduced hours.

  • This group was the most likely to say they paid off debt and/or bills.

Something to talk about: Only about 5% of respondents reported not working but still receiving regular pay. That group had radically different responses to the survey including significantly higher rates of investment.

Many plan to avoid planes and restaurants even after vaccine: poll

A poll of five countries — the U.S., U.K., Germany, Sweden and Japan — finds that concerns around getting sick or losing jobs are fading slightly, but realization is setting in that lives will be different even after the crisis abates.

What to watch: More than one-in-five people in all five countries say that even after a vaccine is available, they will be less likely to travel by plane, use public transport and eat out at restaurants, according to polling from Kekst CNC, an international strategic communications firm, shared exclusively with Axios.

CDC finds 5,000 more deaths in NYC than official coronavirus toll

Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

About 24,000 more people died in New York City from March 11 through May 2 than would normally be expected by researchers, suggesting that the coronavirus death toll may be significantly higher than the state's official tally of nearly 19,000, according to data released Monday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Why it matters: The more than 5,000 "excess deaths" reflect the difficulty of accurately capturing the coronavirus death toll, which many experts believe is being undercounted globally.

Americans don't trust the Federal Reserve to look out for them

Data: Ipsos/Axios survey; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The Federal Reserve's unprecedented response to the coronavirus pandemic has not helped it win the battle for public opinion as a little more than half of Americans indicate they don't trust the central bank, per the latest Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: As an unelected institution that has been granted the power to independently oversee monetary policy by Congress, the Fed's power "is contingent on securing as well as maintaining broad political and public support," Mark Spindel and Sarah Binder wrote in their 2017 book "The Myth of Independence: How Congress Governs the Federal Reserve."

