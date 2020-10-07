32 mins ago - Health

Americans pay much more for insulin

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
Data: RAND; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The U.S.pays several times more for insulin than any other developed country, according to a new RAND report.

Note: The chart above is comparing the U.S. to the other most expensive countries. The average OECD price, excluding the U.S., was about 11 times less than what the U.S. paid in 2018.

Why it matters: Insulin is an old drug and has been a poster child for excessive drug pricing for years, and yet nothing has been done that would significantly bring down its price.

Between the lines: This analysis focuses on list prices, not net prices after rebates. But the authors note that U.S. prices would still have been around four times higher than those in other countries even when accounting for rebates

Updated 24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 35,841,357 — Total deaths: 1,050,371 — Total recoveries: 24,982,667Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 7,501,816 — Total deaths: 210,909 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 109,646,837Map.
  3. Health: Fauci: Up to 400,000 Americans could die of coronavirus without safeguards. The cost of Washington's coronavirus failures.
  4. Politics: Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election — White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Biden tests negative for COVID.
  5. Social media: Trump's infection becomes biggest election storyline — Facebook, Twitter take action against Trump post calling COVID less deadly than the flu.
  6. Cities: D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak.
Sam Baker
2 hours ago - Health

The cost of Washington's coronavirus failures

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

President Trump’s cavalier attitude toward the coronavirus is already making the pandemic worse in his own backyard, and the failure to reach a deal on a new round of stimulus will likely make it worse all across the country, for months.

Why it matters: Heading into the winter months without a new round of stimulus in place will leave vulnerable workers without a financial safety net if they get sick — and because of that, experts say, it will likely make the pandemic itself worse.

Alayna TreeneZachary Basu
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Tuesday that he has instructed his representatives to stop negotiating with House Democrats on coronavirus relief until after the election, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "not negotiating in good faith."

Why it matters: The failure to deliver desperately needed aid to Americans was seen as a problem for both parties. Trump has now made it a White House decision to end negotiations.

