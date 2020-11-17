Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Americans are spending more on entertainment during pandemic

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Nearly three quarters of adults say they are spending more on entertainment each month, according to a new survey conducted by Wakefield Research on behalf of Dolby.

Why it matters: American consumers are spending more on entertainment content as they try to binge-watch their way through the pandemic, which coincided with a flood of new streaming service options, including HBO Max, Peacock and Disney+. While consolidation is still expected, for now a rising tide is helping keep most boats afloat. (The S.S. Quibi has already sunk.)

By the numbers:

  • Millennials are spending the most, with their average entertainment spending up an average of 38%.
  • Nearly half of those surveyed said they had upgraded at least one of their streaming services to a premium version in the past six months.
  • Upwards of three-quarters of those surveyed (77%) said the news impacts what they watch, with nearly half saying they use entertainment to escape current events.
  • More than two-thirds of U.S. adults (69%) said they plan to purchase new hardware in the next six months to beef up their home entertainment experience, with 54% specifically mentioning living room gear such as a new TV, soundbar or speakers.

18 mins ago - Economy & Business

Airbnb's IPO bets on a post-pandemic future

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In filing for a $1 billion stock offering Monday, Airbnb is betting investors will look past the company's coronavirus-induced struggles and see a brighter future.

Between the lines: Airbnb faces pressure to go public despite the pandemic so it can deliver liquidity both to investors and to early employees, whose options will eventually expire.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
40 mins ago - Economy & Business

Corporate heavyweights ramp up electric vehicle lobbying push

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new coalition is launching — with Tesla, Uber, power giants like Southern Company, and others — that will push for electric models to account for 100% of new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030.

Why it matters: While electric vehicles are a growing technology, new corporate lobbying efforts — especially by powerful companies — could help spur faster growth in what remains a largely niche market.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
59 mins ago - Economy & Business

Amazon launches online pharmacy, prescription delivery service

Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

Amazon launched Amazon Pharmacy on Tuesday, which will allow U.S. customers to order prescription medications without leaving their homes.

Why it matters via Axios' Dan Primack: With the pharmaceutical business going digital, this could create a major challenge for companies like CVS and Walgreens, whose stocks stumbled this morning after Amazon's announcement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow