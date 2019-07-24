Francisco Erwin Galicia, a Dallas-born 18-year-old American citizen, was released from immigration custody on Tuesday after being detained for 26 days, reports the Dallas News, which first brought his plight to attention.

Details: He left an ICE detention center in Pearsall, Texas, after being transferred there following 3 weeks in a Border Patrol facility, per AP. Galicia, who's from the border city of Edinburg, Texas, was stopped with his Mexico-born brother Marlon Galicia, 17, and friends at a checkpoint and detained despite having state ID, the New York Times notes.

His brother was freed after signing papers agreeing to effectively self-deport and is staying with relatives in Reynosa, Mexico, the NYT said.

