The American Spectator sues The Spectator for trademark infringement

On the left is the latest issue of The Spectator U.S. edition. On the right is a screen shot from the home page of the American Spectator magazine.

The U.S. version of the Spectator, the world’s oldest English-language magazine, is being sued by the American Spectator Foundation for trademark infringement around its name, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: Until this lawsuit, sources say the two titles had an amicable relationship for the past four decades.

  • The Spectator has been selling its U.K. magazine in the U.S. for over 100 years. In 2019 it launched a U.S. print version, a year after launching its U.S. digital site.
  • The American Spectator, which is now just a digital magazine, has undergone a few iterations since its inception in 1967. The conservative news magazine is run by The American Spectator Foundation.

Details: The American Spectator Foundation is suing The Spectator for entering the U.S. market, both in print and online, with a name and logo that's similar to its own publication. The lawsuit demands that The Spectator pay the American Spectator Foundation for damages caused by the branding confusion, among other things.

  • "Prior to entering the U.S. market, Spectator Ltd. was aware of "The American Spectator" mark and its use on magazines and other publications and in connection with a website," the lawsuit says.
  • "Despite its knowledge of "The American Spectator" mark and its use in the United States for decades, Spectator Ltd. elected to enter the U.S. market with a competing magazine and website under the confusingly similar marks Spectator USA, The Spectator U.S. Edition, and The Spectator."

In a statement provided to Axios, The Spectator says it had discussed its plans to launch in America with The American Spectator's editor, R. Emmett Tyrrell Jr., and others at the foundation in advance of its U.S. launch.

  • "Given our longstanding presence in America and that amicable relationship, we were surprised when The American Spectator decided to pursue us through the courts," the statement says.

Be smart: The two outlets don't have similar content, just similar names. The Spectator is less ideological, more global and covers more arts and culture. The American Spectator has long focused on political analysis in America through a conservative viewpoint.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Robinhood investors unfazed by potential regulations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Robinhood continues to come under pressure from power users and politicians, but its investors are doubling, tripling and maybe even quadrupling down.

Driving the news: The stock trading app yesterday announced $2.4 billion in new funding from existing backers, on top of the $1 billion it secured last Friday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Impeachment managers call Trump "singularly responsible" for Capitol riots

Photo: Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images

House impeachment managers on Tuesday made their case for the indictment of former President Trump in a brief, arguing that he pushed his supporters into a "frenzy," while dubbing him "singularly responsible" for the deadly siege at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

What they're saying: The Democratic managers argue that Trump's actions were not protected by the First Amendment, stating, "If provoking an insurrectionary riot against a Joint Session of Congress after losing an election is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan Markay
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Hawley rakes in grassroots cash after Capitol attack

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., attends the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

January was Sen. Josh Hawley's best fundraising month—by far—since his 2018 election, with a flood of small-dollar donations more than eclipsing the corporate cash he lost after leading an effort to block certification of President Biden's Electoral College win.

Why it matters: Corporate PACs cut ties with the Missouri Republican after the Capitol insurrection that followed the Hawley-led gambit. But his grassroots fundraising bonanza in the weeks after shows the GOP base still firmly in Hawley's camp.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow