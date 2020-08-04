8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Americans' satisfaction with state of the nation has plunged 32 points since February

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Americans' satisfaction with how things are going in the U.S. has plunged 32 points to 13% since reaching a 15-year high in February, per Gallup polling released Tuesday.

Why it matters: The result, which marks a nine-year low for the metric, comes amid mass unemployment, civil unrest and the nation's coronavirus surge — and as President Trump tries to win another term in November.

  • The all-time low for American satisfaction was in October 2008 during the depths of the Great Recession (7%). Gallup has tracked the metric since 1979.

Between the lines: Republicans are leading the fallout, but they don't blame Trump.

  • Republicans' satisfaction in the poll hit 20% — down from 39% a month ago. The prior low for Republicans during the Trump administration was 38%.
  • However, Trump's approval rating remains at 91% among members of his party.

Yes, but: Independents, a key 2020 demographic, show falling satisfaction with both the state of the nation and Trump himself.

Methodology: The Gallup poll was conducted from July 1 through July 23 and is based on interviews with a random sample of 1,007 adults. The margin of error is +/- 4.

Fadel Allassan
7 hours ago - Economy & Business

73% see bias in news reporting as "a major problem"

Photo Illustration: Sarah Grillo. Photo by Kevin Sullivan/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images

73% of Americans see bias in news reporting as "a major problem," according to a study out Tuesday from the Knight Foundation and Gallup.

Why it matters: That's up from 65% in 2017, indicating "the gap between what Americans expect from the news — and what they think they are getting — is growing," the Knight Foundation writes.

Margaret Talev
10 hours ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Fear of voting

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Note: ±3.0% margin of error for the total sample; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Democrats are twice as likely as Republicans to worry about in-person voting — with nearly two in three seeing it as a large or moderate risk to their health — according to this week's installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: This could pose a significant disadvantage for Joe Biden and other Democratic candidates in November if the pattern holds — especially in states where high infection rates persist, or where there are significant hurdles to mail-in, absentee or early voting.

Stef W. Kight
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump is registering more new voters than Democrats in key states

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump campaign and RNC have now registered 100,000 new voters in the 2020 cycle, more than doubling their numbers from 2016 and shrinking Democrats' registration advantage in key swing states, according to new Trump Victory data provided exclusively to Axios.

Why it matters: Democrats still have more active registered voters in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida, but Republicans have managed to narrow the margins in those states by tens of thousands of voters since 2016.

