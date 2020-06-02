51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

American carnage

Protesters race up a hill to avoid tear gas in Philadelphia, June 1. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

The list of victims has swiftly grown since George Floyd died in police custody just eight days ago.

The big picture: Protests against police brutality have turned into a showcase of police brutality, with tear gas and rubber bullets deployed against crowds. The police have the arsenals at their disposal, but we're also seeing law enforcement officers becoming targets.

The AP reports the wounded toll is in the dozens from vehicles plowing into crowds, police officers suffering head injuries and broken bones, and protesters ending up in emergency rooms.

Police officers have also been shot in St. Louis and Las Vegas, CNN reports.

Among those killed across the U.S. since Floyd's death:

  • David McAtee, 53, shot by law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky. None of the officers had body cameras activated at the time. Police claimed on Tuesday that it appears McAtee fired first, citing new surveillance video footage.
  • David Patrick Underwood, 53, shot while on duty as law enforcement in Oakland, California. The FBI hasn't announced a motive in his death.
  • Chris Beaty, 38, shot in Indianapolis, Indiana. Police haven't confirmed whether it was related to the protests.
  • Calvin L. Horton Jr., 43, shot outside a pawn shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The owner was booked but has yet to be charged.
  • James Scurlock, 22, shot by a bar owner after an altercation in Omaha, Nebraska. Local authorities won't press charges, saying it was self-defense.
  • Italia Kelly, 22, shot when trying to get into a friend's car while leaving a protest in Davenport, Iowa.

The bottom line: Untold others have injuries ranging from bruises to potential coronavirus exposure to the aftereffects of tear gas.

Ursula Perano
Jun 1, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Louisville police chief fired after body cameras found inactive in shooting of black man

Louisville police officers during protests. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer fired the city's chief of police Steve Conrad after it was discovered that police officers had not activated their body cameras during the shooting of David McAtee, a local black business owner who was killed during protests early Monday morning.

Why it matters: Mandatory body camera policies have proven to be important in efforts to hold police officers accountable for excessive force against civilians and other misconduct. Those policies are under even greater scrutiny as the nation has erupted in protest over the killing of black people at the hands of police.

Dave Lawler
21 hours ago - World

Police kill far more people in the U.S. than in most rich countries

A police line in Glasgow, Scotland, during a commemoration of Bloody Sunday. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

1,004 people were shot and killed by police last year in the United States, according to the Washington Post’s database.

Breaking it down: That’s not the highest rate in the world. Authorities in Brazil, the Philippines and Venezuela, for example, kill significantly more people as a proportion of their populations. But America’s rate is far higher than those of most other wealthy countries.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Updates: George Floyd protests continue for 8th day

Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators outside of the White House on Monday. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images

Protests over the death of George Floyd and other police-related killings of black people continued across the U.S. for the eighth consecutive day, prompting a federal response from the National Guard, Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The latest: The Minnesota Department of Human Rights announced an investigation on Tuesday into the conduct of the Minneapolis Police Department over the past decade, after filing a civil rights charge related to the death of George Floyd.

