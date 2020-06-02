The list of victims has swiftly grown since George Floyd died in police custody just eight days ago.

The big picture: Protests against police brutality have turned into a showcase of police brutality, with tear gas and rubber bullets deployed against crowds. The police have the arsenals at their disposal, but we're also seeing law enforcement officers becoming targets.

The AP reports the wounded toll is in the dozens from vehicles plowing into crowds, police officers suffering head injuries and broken bones, and protesters ending up in emergency rooms.

Police officers have also been shot in St. Louis and Las Vegas, CNN reports.

Among those killed across the U.S. since Floyd's death:

David McAtee, 53, shot by law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky. None of the officers had body cameras activated at the time. Police claimed on Tuesday that it appears McAtee fired first, citing new surveillance video footage.

53, shot by law enforcement in Louisville, Kentucky. None of the officers had body cameras activated at the time. Police claimed on Tuesday that it appears McAtee fired first, citing new surveillance video footage. David Patrick Underwood , 53, shot while on duty as law enforcement in Oakland, California. The FBI hasn't announced a motive in his death.

, 53, shot while on duty as law enforcement in Oakland, California. The FBI hasn't announced a motive in his death. Chris Beaty , 38, shot in Indianapolis, Indiana. Police haven't confirmed whether it was related to the protests.

, 38, shot in Indianapolis, Indiana. Police haven't confirmed whether it was related to the protests. Calvin L. Horton Jr. , 43, shot outside a pawn shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The owner was booked but has yet to be charged.

, 43, shot outside a pawn shop in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The owner was booked but has yet to be charged. James Scurlock , 22, shot by a bar owner after an altercation in Omaha, Nebraska. Local authorities won't press charges, saying it was self-defense.

, 22, shot by a bar owner after an altercation in Omaha, Nebraska. Local authorities won't press charges, saying it was self-defense. Italia Kelly, 22, shot when trying to get into a friend's car while leaving a protest in Davenport, Iowa.

The bottom line: Untold others have injuries ranging from bruises to potential coronavirus exposure to the aftereffects of tear gas.